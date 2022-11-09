Switzerland pick 4 goalkeepers amid World Cup injury doubts

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland will take four goalkeepers to Qatar in a World Cup squad with injury concerns over first-choice Yann Sommer and backup Jonas Omlin. Coach Murat Yakin added Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Köhn as one of two uncapped players in the 26-man squad. Teams such as Brazil and Australia picked just three goalkeepers in squads that FIFA expanded by three players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sommer injured an ankle last month playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has said his prospects are good to face Cameroon on Nov. 24. Group G also includes Brazil and Serbia.

