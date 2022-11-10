Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Coach Hansi Flick has named his 26-man squad for Qatar and he’s rewarded Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Werder Bremen forward Nicklas Füllkrug is another surprise callup. He fills a gap left by Timo Werner’s injury. Flick referred to the human rights situation in Qatar and says he and the players are “stunned” by recent homophobic comments made by World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman.

