Kuzma scores 36 to lead Wizards past Mavericks 113-105

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105. Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis because of a left groin strain. The Wizards fell behind 22-8 but quickly rallied and eventually pulled away thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Kuzma early in the fourth. Former Wizard Spencer Dinwiddie led Dallas with 33 points and Luka Doncic contributed 22. The Mavericks have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

