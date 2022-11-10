Skip to Content
USA on brink of clinching spot in 2023 Basketball World Cup

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

USA Basketball is on the brink of clinching a berth in the 2023 Basketball World Cup. A win in a qualifying game against Brazil on Friday would give the Americans one of the 32 spots in the field for next year’s tournament. The World Cup provides nations the simplest way of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Jim Boylen is again coaching the Americans in the qualifying games He’s guided the U.S. to a 7-1 record in the four previous qualifying windows.

