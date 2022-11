NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander has declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent. The move for the 39-year-old right-hander who is likely headed to his third Cy Young Award comes five days after winning the World Series. Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165. Several others have option decisions due later in the day.

