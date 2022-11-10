West Virginia still looking for 1st Big 12 win over Oklahoma

Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, West Virginia has yet to beat Oklahoma. Heading into their matchup on Saturday, the Mountaineers have lost three straight, while the Sooners are coming off a 38-35 loss to Baylor. Oklahoma isn’t accustomed to being in this position, already having been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins. The Sooners still need one more win to become bowl eligible. Last-place West Virginia must capture its final three games to qualify for a bowl.

By The Associated Press

