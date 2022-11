HONOLULU (AP) — Angelo Allegri’s 14 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Mississippi Valley State 60-52 in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. Allegri added seven rebounds for the Eagles. The Delta Devils were led in scoring by Terry Collins, who finished with 15 points.

