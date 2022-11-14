Ecuador leave out Castillo in last-named World Cup squad

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s is the last squad to be known among the 32 in the World Cup, and its coach Gustavo Alfaro has not included a player who put the team’s presence in the tournament in doubt. Alfaro announced his squad on Monday evening, close to the deadline. He did not include defender Byron Castillo. Chile and Peru argued before sporting authorities that Castillo was actually Colombian and illegally played several World Cup qualifiers. Their claim was rejected by sports bodies and Ecuador was cleared to feature in Group A with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Holland. Ecuador and Qatar will open the tournament on Sunday.

