MONROE, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 15 points in UL Monroe’s 105-56 win against Central Baptist. Metskhvarishvili added five rebounds for the Warhawks (2-1). Victor Baffuto scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field, and added nine rebounds. Tyreke Locure recorded 13 points. The Mustangs were led by Nate Duda, who recorded nine points.

