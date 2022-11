CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Texas A&M-CC beat Trinity University (TX) 91-73. Mushila added three steals for the Islanders (2-1). Ross Williams and Tyrese Nickelson both scored 15. The Tigers were led by Tanner Brown, who posted 18 points and six rebounds.

