Northern Illinois earns 99-73 win over Purdue Northwest

DEKALB, Ill. — Zarigue Nutter had 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 99-73 victory over Purdue Northwest. Nutter also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 from the field and added seven assists. David Coit shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Alou Dillon finished with 15 points and three steals for the Lions. Tyran Rodgers added 13 points and two steals for Purdue Northwest. Mikell Cooper also had nine points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.