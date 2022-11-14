TCU’s Baugh gets 6-game NCAA penalty for signing with agent

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU senior guard Damion Baugh is serving a six-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season. Baugh had already sat out the first two games for the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs. The team said before its third game Monday night that the NCAA had imposed the six-game penalty. He will be eligible to return Nov. 30, when TCU hosts Providence. TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Baugh self-reported the incident and that there were no benefits received. Baugh started 30 of his 31 games at TCU last season after transferring from Memphis.

