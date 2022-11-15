Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Football’s popularity among Latinos will be on display Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play in Mexico City. A sellout of more than 100,000 fans is expected. The game comes about 17 years after the Cardinals and 49ers played in the same stadium in 2005. It was the first NFL regular-season game played outside the U.S. The game has grown in popularity among Latinos over the past two decades. But that hasn’t necessarily translated to more Latinos at football’s highest levels.

