Rams’ Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle. That will sideline the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while placed on injured reserve. Coach Sean McVay says left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of blood clots while right guard Chandler Brewer will be out for four to six weeks after knee surgery. Kupp was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving. He sprained his ankle in the Rams’ loss to Arizona. Kupp is currently second in the NFL with 75 catches.

