Tyler, Carter help W. Michigan beat Central Michigan 12-10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler ran for a career-best 177 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 26 carries, Andre Carter had two sacks — including a safety in the closing minutes — and Palmer Domschke kicked a 25-yard field goal with 1:52 to play as Western Michigan rallied to beat Central Michigan 12-10. The Broncos received the ensuing kickoff and went 57 yards in eight plays — including a 36-yard pass from Treyson Bourguet to Corey Crooms to convert a third-and-11 — to take the lead with Domschke’s field goal. Keni-H Lovely picked off a pass a few plays later to seal it for Western Michigan (4-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Carter finished with three tackles for losses and has 11 this season.

