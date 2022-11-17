Aaron Judge’s record-setting home run ball up for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League record 62nd homer has gone up for auction. Cory Youmans, who caught the ball, sold its rights to the auction house Goldin. Founder Ken Goldin says the ball will “almost certainly” bring in the highest price ever paid for a baseball. The opening bid for the ball is $1 million. Judge’s homer Oct. 4 against the Texas Rangers surpassed the AL record set by another Yankee, Roger Maris, in 1961.

