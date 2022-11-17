Arizona State routs No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. DJ Horne added 19 points, Austin Nunez had 15 and Luther Muhammad scored 13 for the Sun Devils, who reached the championship game by overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final nine minutes of a 63-59 victory Wednesday night over VCU. Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and Jett Howard had 12 for Michigan, which routed Pittsburgh 91-60 on Wednesday but shot just 34% against ASU. It was the most lopsided championship game in the 16-year history of the Legends Classic and Arizona State’s largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.