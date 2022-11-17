Armstrong, Quintana lead Cal Baptist past Washington 73-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Taran Armstrong scored 18 points with six assists, Joe Quintana added 17 points and California Baptist defeated Washington 73-64. The Lancers made seven of their last eight shots and 5 of 8 free throws from there to hold off the Huskies. California Baptist never trailed after Armstrong’s jumper and Quintana’s 3-pointer made it 22-19 with 6:44 to go in the first half. The Lancers led by as many as 12 in the second half and let Washington get within four once. It was 62-57 after a dunk by Washington’s Franck Kepnang with 3:34 to go but Armstrong quickly responded with a three-point play and followed that up with a 3-pointer and it was back to 11 at the 2:39 mark. Kepnang led the Huskies with 14 points .

