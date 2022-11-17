Auburn hosts Western Kentucky in home finale

Auburn and interim coach Carnell Williams are going for their second straight win. The Tigers host Western Kentucky trying to follow up on a 13-10 win over Texas A&M. It’s the first meeting for the two teams since 2005. Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford faces a Hilltoppers defense that leads the nation in forced turnovers, defensive touchdowns and interceptions. Western Kentucky has four wins over Southeastern Conference teams since 2012.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.