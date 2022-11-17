Cardinals meet NFC West rival 49ers on Monday in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers both travel to Mexico City for Monday night’s game. It’s a rematch of the first NFL regular- season game played outside the U.S., which was also in Mexico City in 2005. The Cardinals won that game 31-14. The surging 49ers are trying for their first three-game winning streak of the season. The struggling Cardinals will attempt to build off last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are dealing with injuries to their top two quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy and the availability of both for Monday’s game is uncertain.

By The Associated Press

