Cavallini PK in extra time gives Canada 2-1 win over Japan

DUBAI CITY, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Canadian men’s national team has won its final FIFA World Cup tuneup 2-1 over Japan without standouts Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustáquio. A Lucas Cavallini penalty kick in extra time that barely crossed the line provided Canada with the win at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Canadian coach John Herdman was hopeful both Eustáquio and Davies would be ready for Canada’s World Cup opener against Belgium in Qatar on Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.