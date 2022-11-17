End zone picks for Vikings is Peterson’s latest contribution

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Patrick Peterson was the featured partier on the team plane after the Minnesota Vikings completed their latest comeback victory. The 12th-year cornerback came up with two end zone interceptions against the Bills. That included the game-sealing pick in overtime to further enhance his newish nickname “The Closer.” Peterson is in his second season with the Vikings. He has three interceptions to match the second-highest total of his career. He is also tied for second in the NFL with 12 passes defensed. His presence has been especially valuable to an otherwise-young group of cornerbacks.

