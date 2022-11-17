Foreman tries for another big game when Panthers face Ravens

Running back D’Onta Foreman has been on a tear since star Christian McCaffrey was traded from Carolina to San Francisco. Foreman has run for at least 118 yards in three of the Panthers’ past four games. Carolina travels to the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. The Ravens have rushed for at least 150 yards in eight consecutive games. Only four teams have had longer streaks. The 1985 Chicago Bears are the most recent. Baltimore linebacker Justin Houston has 6 1/2 sacks in the past three games and 8 1/2 on the season.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.