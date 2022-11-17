Former team psychologist settles suit with Spurs, Josh Primo

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has settled her lawsuit against the team and former player Josh Primo over allegations he had exposed himself to her multiple times in private sessions. Hillary Cauthen worked as a performance psychologist for the team. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, she had accused the 19-year-old Primo of exposing his genitals to her nine times. Cauthen’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said Thursday that “the parties have agreed to resolve this matter.” Details of the settlement were not disclosed. William J. Briggs II, Primo’s attorney, declined to comment. In a statement, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said the team has collaborated with Cauthen and other experts to “review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.”

