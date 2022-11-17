Fox scores 28 points, Kings beat Spurs for 5th win a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and eight assists and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-112 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Sacramento’s last five-game win streak came during the 2020-21 season. The fifth win of that streak also came against the Spurs. The Kings haven’t had a six-game winning streak since the 2004-05 season. Sacramento has won eight of 10 games after opening 0-4. Malik Monk added 26 points and Trey Lyles had 14. Both came off the bench. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Devin Vassell scored 29 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost nine of 10 after starting the season 5-2.

