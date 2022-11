Virginia Tech is hoping to make something positive happen when it plays at Liberty on Saturday. The Hokies have lost seven games in a row in their first season under Brent Pry and lost 38-35 to the Flames last season. Liberty was ranked the past two weeks before losing on the road at UConn last week. They are 4-0 at home this season and 19-3 in Williams Stadium in their four seasons with Hugh Freeze as coach.

