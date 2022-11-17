House review of Commanders ‘over’ when Republicans take over

The congressional investigation of the NFL’s Washington Commanders will end when Republicans take over early next year. U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform ranking Republican Rep. James Comer issued a statement saying simply, “It’s over.” The statement came after The Associated Press projected Republicans have clinched a majority in the House for the 118th Congress that begins meeting Jan. 3. Democrats led by chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York had been presiding over the investigation into the organization’s workplace culture since last year. The team in a statement through legal counsel praised the decision to drop the case.

