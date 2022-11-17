Kyle Connor has hat trick in Jets’ 3-2 victory over Ducks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to help the Jets improve to 10-4-1. Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Gibson made 29 saves. Zegras tied it at 2 with 5:17 left — just 28 seconds after Connor gave Winnipeg a 2-1 edge

