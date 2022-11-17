LSU rolls past New Orleans 91-62

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Derek Fountain scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half when LSU took off to a big lead and the Tigers defeated New Orleans 91-62. Fountain, a Mississippi State transfer, was 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line along with eight rebounds and seven of LSU’s 17 steals in only 17 minutes. Justice Hill scored in double figures for the third straight game with 12 points for LSU. Cam Hayes had 13 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse led New Orleans (2-1) with a career-high 21 points with Tyson Jackson adding 14.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.