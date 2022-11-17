Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko has shot 65 for a one-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship. It’s a good start to what she hopes is a great ending to her year. At stake is $2 million to the winner. That’s the largest payout in women’s golf history. Ko also can win LPGA player of the year. It wasn’t the greatest of starts. Her first tee shot hit a tree and Ko made a bogey on the par-5 opening hole at Tiburon. But she made up for that in a big way. She had four straight birdies late in the round.

