Manfred sure Mets-Yanks collusion query will find no issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Thursday that Major League Baseball is looking into potentially improper communication between the New York Mets and Yankees regarding star free agent Aaron Judge. He says he is confident the inquiry will find no issues. The Athletic first reported MLB was investigating the teams after a story on SNY.com reported a “mutually respectful relationship” between Mets owner Steve Cohen and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner would prevent a “high-profile bidding war” for Judge. Judge is expected to be named AL MVP on Thursday night and could command over $300 million in free agency.

