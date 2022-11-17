No. 10 Creighton pulls away early to beat UC Riverside 80-51

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points to lead four Creighton players in double figures and the 10th-ranked Bluejays pulled away from UC Riverside in the first half to win 80-51. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander had 12 points apiece for the Bluejays. Creighton has won its first four games by an average of 26.5 points. Wil Tattersall had 11 points to lead the Highlanders. They were 3 of 19 on 3-pointers and shot 35.5% overall. Kalkbrenner’s streak of made field goals ended at 22 over three games when he missed a 3-pointer in the first half.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.