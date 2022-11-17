No. 15 Washington looks to keep rolling hosting Colorado

No. 15 Washington closes out its home schedule on Saturday hosting hapless Colorado. The Huskies have won four straight including last week’s upset at Oregon. The win over the Ducks kept alive Washington’s slim chances of still finding its way into the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas if the Huskies can win out and get a little help along the way. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. can inch closer to the Huskies single-season passing record with a big game against the Buffaloes. Colorado has lost four straight since getting its only win of the season and has given up at least 40 points in each of those four defeats.

