No. 22 Cincinnati reentered the College Football Playoff rankings this week and will try to keep hopes alive for a fourth straight trip to the American Athletic Conference championship when it travels to Temple. The Bearcats are part of a three-way tie for the AAC lead with Tulane and Central Florida. The Owls have lost five of the last six games.

