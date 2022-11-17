No. 7 Trojans, No. 16 Bruins face off with plenty at stake

The No. 7 Southern California Trojans and No. 16 UCLA Bruins renew their city rivalry on Saturday with more than the Victory Bell on the line. The Trojans can secure a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win, which would also take them one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season. The Bruins, who need help to play for the conference championship after their 34-28 loss to Arizona last week, are looking to duplicate their emphatic 62-33 beatdown of the Trojans from last season in front of the largest crowd of the season at the Rose Bowl.

