Oregon State volleyball coach retiring after troubled tenure

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard will retire at the end of the season. It ends a tenure marked by frequent roster turnover and player allegations of emotional abuse. There is also a long-running Oregon State lawsuit against The Associated Press to withhold records about the athletic department’s response to complaints about Barnard. Barnard is 70-131 over nearly seven years as head coach. He took the Beavers to the NCAA Tournament in 2017.  Starting in July 2020, the AP ran stories documenting more than a dozen players who had either quit or transferred from Barnard’s program since he took over in 2016. Oregon State has disputed the AP reporting.

