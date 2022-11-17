Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three, and No. 21 Tulane capitalized on a slew of SMU mistakes to beat the Mustangs 59-24. Tyjae Spears carried 13 times for 121 yards. It was his fifth straight game eclipsing 100 yards rushing. Spears scored two touchdowns rushing and another receiving as Tulane beat SMU for the first time in eight meetings. The Green Wave can clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference title game by winning its regular season finale at Cincinnati. SMU came in averaging a league-high 40.3 points per game. But the Mustangs were plagued by dropped passes and five turnovers.

