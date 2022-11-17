Right backs, left backs are Brazil’s weak spots at World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Reactions around the country spanned from anger to disappointment when Brazil coach Tite uttered the name of veteran Dani Alves in his call for the World Cup squad. The Brazil coach described his pick in a not-so-confident tone. Tite said “the criteria for Daniel Alves is the criteria for all.” Alves himself recognized that many didn’t want him in the squad for Qatar. He said in a video he was “not here to please everyone.” The presence of a 39-year-old player who has struggled to play for any club in the past year has laid bare the lack of options Brazil has on both flanks of the defense.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.