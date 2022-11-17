Senegal forward Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Senegalese soccer federation says forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury. Mané was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. Most of Senegal’s squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team’s first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday. Team doctor Manuel Afonso says the latest MRI “shows us that the progress was not as favorable as we had hoped.” He adds that Mané might need surgery.

