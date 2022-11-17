Siegrist scores 22, No. 24 Villanova women race past Penn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 24 Villanova to a 67-41 win over Penn. Siegrist scored 11 points in the second quarter when Villanova stretched a 16-13 first-quarter lead to 42-27 at the half. She hit 7 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-pointers. Maddie Burke made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Wildcats went 8 of 16 from 3-point range, better than their overall shooting, which was 39%. Three players scored eight points for the Quakers, who shot 22%, going 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.