Titans DL Jeffery Simmons back after missing one game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have Jeffery Simmons back for their Thursday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers after the Pro Bowl defensive lineman missed one game with an ankle injury. Simmons wasn’t included among the Titans’ list of inactive players. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report Wednesday after sitting out Tennessee’s 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Packers will have wide receiver Randall Cobb available after activating him from injured reserve. Cobb has missed Green Bay’s past four games with a high ankle sprain.

