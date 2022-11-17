Title hopes gone, No. 8 Alabama hosts FCS Austin Peay

Alabama is set to finish the season in an unfamiliar situation. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide hosts FCS Austin Peay with its Southeastern Conference and national championship hopes already dashed. But Alabama still has a shot at 10 regular-season wins and a Top-10 finish. Alabama has won 55 consecutive regular-season nonconference games, including 41 straight at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’s the Tide’s first meeting with a current Atlantic Sun Conference member. Austin Peay is closing out its first three-game road stretch since 2019.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.