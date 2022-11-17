UC Board of Regents delays decision on UCLA move to Big Ten

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 14 in Los Angeles to finalize a decision on UCLA’s planned move to the Big Ten Conference. Regents set the date during a meeting in San Francisco, the second public session where the move was debated. UCLA announced on June 30 that it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. The University of Southern California is also moving to the Big Ten, but it’s a private institution and not part of the UC system.

