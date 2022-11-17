US beats Canada 2-1, takes first two games of Rivalry Series

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored the tiebreaking goal at 13:24 of the third period, leading the United States to a 2-1 victory over Canada in the second game of the Rivalry Series. The Americans won the opener of the seven-game series 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday. The teams meet again Sunday in Seattle. After a scoreless first period, the Canadians took the lead in the second on a goal by Marie-Philip Poulin at 18:14. The U.S. countered about a minute later when Kendall Coyne Schofield scored off assists by Rory Guilday, Savannah Harmon at 19:26.

