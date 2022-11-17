With Kupp injured, Rams need other receivers to step up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams made the Super Bowl during the 2018 season despite losing receiver Cooper Kupp to a torn ACL. With Kupp out at least four weeks because of a high-ankle sprain, it will be a tougher challenge for the reeling Rams to replace their standout offensive player this time around. Inexperienced options including Tutu Atwell and Lance McCutcheon could be part of the committee approach to replacing Kupp’s production.

