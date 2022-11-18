Battle 4 Atlantis part of bigger spotlight for women’s hoops

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The Battle 4 Atlantis is the headliner in a growing number of women’s basketball tournaments that are grabbing the early season spotlight. The Atlantis tournament features No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Louisville and No. 11 Tennessee. It opens play Saturday at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas. In the weeks ahead, there are more women’s events such as the Phil Knight tournaments in Oregon or the Jordan Brand-tied Jumpman Invitational in North Carolina with wide TV distribution. Tennessee coach Kellie Harper says more parity in the sport means more quality teams to go around to provide good competition at new events.

