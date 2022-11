DAVIS, Calif. — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting. Elijah Pepper added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points. The Red Wolves were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Arkansas State also got 13 points from Malcolm Farrington. Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 10 points.

