Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard’s return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 with Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Paul George and Marcus Morris had 16 points each and Ivica Zubac tied his career high with 18 rebounds to complete the comeback. Leonard finished with six points, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. Leonard had missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 26 points and Jaden Ivey added 18.

