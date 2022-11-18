Confident Kazee bringing swagger to Steelers secondary

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers backup safety Demontae Kazee has given the team’s secondary an influx of swagger. Kazee made his 2022 debut in Week 10 against New Orleans. He missed the first half of the season while recovering from a wrist injury. Kazee wasted little time making an impact. Filling in for injured starter Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kazee picked off Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers pull out a 20-10 win. Fitzpatrick could return this week against Cincinnati but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Kazee will remain in the lineup in some fashion.

