STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 27 points, Jalen Harris added 21 and sank four free throws in the final 56 seconds to help CSU Fullerton edge Pacific 94-91 in double overtime.Wrightsell had eight rebounds for the Titans (3-1). Vincent Lee recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line.Jordan Ivy-Curry led the way for the Tigers (2-2) with 19 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.